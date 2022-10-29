BBB Accredited Business
Mississippi tornadoes caught on cameras Saturday afternoon

A large swath of southern Mississippi and southeastern Louisiana was placed under tornado watch...
A large swath of southern Mississippi and southeastern Louisiana was placed under tornado watch Saturday (Oct. 29), due to storm conditions expected to last until around 7 p.m.(National Weather Service New Orleans)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Oct. 29, 2022 at 4:47 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A line of severe weather that pushed through the New Orleans area Saturday afternoon (Oct. 29) spawned tornadoes in nearby Mississippi.

Several users posted videos of the tornadic activity to social media. Most of the activity appeared to be near the Mississippi towns of Pass Christian and Moss Point, around 3:30 p.m.

