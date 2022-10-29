BBB Accredited Business
Mom facing DUI charge after leaving baby home alone to go drinking, police say

Clare Margaret Meacham went out drinking while leaving her 5-month-old baby home alone, police...
Clare Margaret Meacham went out drinking while leaving her 5-month-old baby home alone, police in Arizona say.(Maricopa County Sheriff's Office)
By Arizona's Family Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Oct. 29, 2022 at 11:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MESA, Ariz. (Arizona’s Family/Gray News) - Authorities in Arizona say a woman has been arrested for driving under the influence after going out while her baby was home alone.

Arizona’s Family reports police stopped 23-year-old Clare Margaret Meacham on Thursday afternoon after receiving calls about a possible drunken driver.

Police said Meacham told officers that she may have left her baby home alone when she was being taken into custody.

Officers said they drove to the woman’s home and heard a child crying inside the house. Police got the child and called the Department of Child Safety. They waited for a family member to take custody of the 5-month-old baby, who was uninjured.

Police said they checked Meacham’s doorbell camera video and noted that she left home over two hours before officers located the baby.

Meacham told police that she placed her child in a baby crib and didn’t remember anything afterward. Records showed that she didn’t try to contact anyone to watch her child while she went out.

Authorities said the 23-year-old lives alone with her child, and the only other person with access to the house is her mother.

Meacham is facing DUI and child abuse charges.

