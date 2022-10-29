Slidell man found guilty of forcing special needs juvenile to perform oral sex

ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. (WVUE) - A St. Tammany Parish jury on Thursday (Oct. 27) found a Slidell man guilty of forcing a special needs juvenile to perform oral sex on him, according to District Attorney Warren Montgomery.

David Mills Jr., 45, was found guilty of first-degree rape of a child under the age of thirteen and molestation of a juvenile.

The incident happened on July 10, 2019, when deputies say they received a 911 call from a witness who said she left four children alone with Mills while she ran an errand. When she returned, authorities say she walked in on Mills in the bathroom forcing the young special needs victim to perform oral sex.

Prior to trial, Judge Richard Swartz found the victim mentally unable to testify on her own behalf.

Prosecutors presented several text messages between Mills and the witness and a video of their confrontation upon her return to the home. Mills is reportedly heard in the video saying “I’m mad at my [expletive] self;” “I let that happen just now;” “I don’t know what the [expletive] I was thinking. It was stupid;” “Wow, I just threw my whole [expletive] life away;” and “I’ve never done anything like this before.” The video showed the victim in the room, holding her baby doll, Montgomery’s office says.

Mills faces a mandatory sentence of life in prison without parole. A sentencing hearing is scheduled for Jan. 11, 2023.

