Stormy start to the holiday weekend

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The holiday weekend kicks off with a chance for strong to severe storms.

Southeastern Louisiana and southern Mississippi are included in a slight risk for severe weather Saturday. A line of thunderstorms will push to the northeast across the area throughout the morning and afternoon hours. The strongest storms could have damaging winds and heavy rainfall. An isolated tornado cannot be ruled out with this system.

Make sure you have a way to receive weather alerts and stay weather aware today.

By the late afternoon and evening, the system will clear out to the east, leaving us with a dry evening. Temperatures will peak in the mid 70s. Overnight lows into Sunday fall into the 50s.

Things clear up for the end of the weekend and into the start of the week. Halloween will be dry in the mid 70s during the day, with temperatures in the 50s and 60s at night.

Our next chance for rain comes midweek when a surge in moisture brings showers Tuesday and Wednesday.

