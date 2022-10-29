BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

SU vs. JSU game could bring record crowds

Fans of both Southern and Jackson State are excited about the teams being featured for ESPN College GameDay.
By WAFB Staff
Published: Oct. 29, 2022 at 8:12 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WAFB) - Law enforcement agencies in the Jackson, Mississippi area are preparing for potential record crowds Saturday, Oct. 29.

The Southern University Jaguars will take on Jackson State at 1 p.m. in Jackson, Mississippi.

In addition to the thousands of fans in town for the actual game, law enforcement agencies said ESPN’s College GameDay will also create potential logistical issues. Officials estimate as many as 80,000 people could be in the area to see the live broadcast and take in pregame festivities. The show begins at 8 a.m.

RELATED STORY: ESPN’s College GameDay to broadcast in Jackson for SU vs. Jackson State matchup

“Anytime you’re dealing with these types of events, manpower is crucial,” said Mississippi Capitol Police Chief Bo Lukey. “We do try to do our best on every game to make sure that the inside is secure the best it can be, make sure that we’re there. Our presence is there to make sure traffic is flowing.”

Officials are also expecting heavy traffic in the hours before, during, and after kickoff. Officers from the JSU Police Department, the Mississippi Department of Public Safety, and more will help with traffic control.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fox 8 Weather Authority team
David Bernard leaving FOX 8 to pursue new passion
Paris Love, 27, was booked with simple robbery after New Orleans police said she and two...
Bourbon Street ‘shot girl’ accused of robbing woman who refused to pay
Louisiana Treasury publishes list of people who have unclaimed property
Louisiana Treasury publishes list of people who have unclaimed property
RAW: Woman carjacked by armed suspect in Behrman neighborhood
VIDEO: Woman fights back as she’s pulled from vehicle in carjacking on New Orleans’ West Bank
Police in August of 2014 said two men, Blair Taylor and Joseph Nelson, opened fire on a group...
Man convicted of 2014 mass shooting in New Orleans walks free after second trial

Latest News

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) is expected to miss 4-6 weeks because of a...
Former LSU star Ja’Marr Chase to miss 4-6 weeks for Bengals with hip injury, report says
LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels (5)
LSU QB Jayden Daniels, 2 other Tigers earn SEC Player of the Week honors
LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels (5)
Jayden Daniels plays electrifying in upset win over No. 7 Ole Miss; scores 5 TDs
LSU and Tulane ranked in Top 25 for first time since 1998
LSU, Tulane together in AP Top 25 football rankings for first time since 1998
LSU and Tulane ranked in Top 25 for first time since 1998
LSU and Tulane ranked in Top 25 for first time since 1998