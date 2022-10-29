SU vs. JSU game could bring record crowds

JACKSON, Miss. (WAFB) - Law enforcement agencies in the Jackson, Mississippi area are preparing for potential record crowds Saturday, Oct. 29.

The Southern University Jaguars will take on Jackson State at 1 p.m. in Jackson, Mississippi.

In addition to the thousands of fans in town for the actual game, law enforcement agencies said ESPN’s College GameDay will also create potential logistical issues. Officials estimate as many as 80,000 people could be in the area to see the live broadcast and take in pregame festivities. The show begins at 8 a.m.

“Anytime you’re dealing with these types of events, manpower is crucial,” said Mississippi Capitol Police Chief Bo Lukey. “We do try to do our best on every game to make sure that the inside is secure the best it can be, make sure that we’re there. Our presence is there to make sure traffic is flowing.”

Officials are also expecting heavy traffic in the hours before, during, and after kickoff. Officers from the JSU Police Department, the Mississippi Department of Public Safety, and more will help with traffic control.

