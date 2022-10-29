Weekend finishes nicely after a stormy Saturday

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A line of storms brought a risk for severe weather, heavy rain and gusty winds through the mid-day on Saturday prompting a tornado watch and allowing a couple of storms that produced damage to develop through late afternoon. The rain pushes east through late night with drier conditions take over for the rest of the weekend right through Halloween. Temperatures will be comfortable in the 50s overnight with lingering wrap around clouds into the day on Sunday. Sunday afternoon highs bounce back into the low to middle 70s. Monday expect some clouds again with similar temperatures. Skies should remain dry right through Tuesday morning. Tuesday another low will form along the coast bringing a chance for rain late in the day into Wednesday morning. Temperatures will stay steady with only a slight increase through the end of the week.

