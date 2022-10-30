After Further Review: Five takes from Saints win over Raiders

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Take One: Most complete effort of the season

If the Saints are somehow able to turn their season around, their performance against the Raiders will be the game where we all look back and say that’s where the spark started.

No one really knew what to expect from the Saints Sunday, they were 2-5 and coming off a bad loss in Arizona. They responded with their best and most complete performance of the season.

Whether it was offense, defense or special teams, the Saints simply dominated the Raiders in a style that had many wondering who this team in black and gold was.

They left the Superdome Sunday feeling good with not only their performance but also of what this season could turn into if they replicate that effort on a consistent basis.

Take Two: Kamara walks the walk

Alvin Kamara talked the talk after last week’s ugly loss in Arizona last Thursday. He called out his teammates and demanded accountability.

On Sunday against the Raiders, he walked the walk. Kamara was the best player on the field and took over the game with 27 touches, 158 total yards and three touchdowns. When the first one came in the first quarter, everyone knew that wasn’t going to be his last. The last two came on that signature option route that Kamara has perfected throughout his career here.

We’ve seen efforts like this from Kamara plenty of times before. What was different about this one was the timing. Kamara had never given a speech like that in front of his teammates. If he would have responded with a dud on the field, it would have been all for not. Fortunately, he did the exact opposite, and his team earned their third win of the season because of it.

Take Three: Defense dominates

The Saints defense has been a disaster all season. On Sunday, they played like a unit that was tired of hearing that and finally did something about it.

It’s extremely difficult to shut out a team in the NFL. The rules are no longer designed for that to happen, even for the worst offenses. It’s even harder to do it against a team that has Derek Carr, DeVante Adams, Josh Jacobs and Hunter Renfrow. Yet, the Saints got the job done.

It was a complete effort. They shut down Jacobs, got after Carr and challenged their receivers early and often. The Raiders gained a total of 183 yards and didn’t even cross midfield until the fourth quarter.

That’s the defense everyone thought this team had going into the season. Hopefully, that side of the ball is out of their early season slump and ready to become the dominant group yet again.

Take Four: Steady Dalton

Dennis Allen made the decision this week to stick with Andy Dalton despite Jameis Winston being healthy and Dalton coming off a three-interception game against the Cardinals.

On Sunday, Dalton showed why Allen has that confidence in him. Dalton wasn’t perfect, but he was efficient and steadily guided the offense all day. He finished 22/30, 229 yards and two touchdowns. He hit eight different receivers and protected the football. Dalton and Kamara were on the same page all game, and he was smart enough to keep feeding 41 the ball.

On third down is really where Dalton shined. He finished 7/8 on that down and converted six of those for first downs.

All in all, it was a clean effort and one that will keep Dalton on the field.

Take Five: Other Observations

- There’s no way Alontae Taylor goes back to the bench when the Saints get healthier in the secondary. The rookie second round pick played with a ton of confidence in his first career start and excelled. He also showed a fearlessness against the run. Taylor has earned the right to stay on the field.

- At one point in the game, Kamara and Taysom Hill were going back and forth gashing the Raiders. There are times where those two skillsets play well off each other. Hill had another good game and continues to be one of the offense’s best and most consistent playmakers.

- What a welcomed sight it was to have the Saints win the turnover battle. Tyrann Mathieu’s interception came off great recognition from Pete Werner. Werner was an underneath zone defender on that play but recognized the over route and dropped deep enough to undercut the throw to Hunter Renfrow. He should have picked it off, instead he tipped it and allowed Mathieu to get his second pick of the year.

- What a disaster of fake punt attempt by the Raiders early in the game. No one on the Saints was fooled by it.

- Payton Turner had his best game of the season with two sacks. The Saints defensive line had their way with the Raiders offensive line all game.

- The Saints remain in second place in the NFC South with a very tough matchup next week against Baltimore, a team they’ve historically struggled against on Monday night. It will be their first ever matchup against Lamar Jackson.

