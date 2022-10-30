BBB Accredited Business
At least 32 dead, many injured after India bridge collapse

This image from video shows the commotion outside a hospital where victims of a cable bridge collapse are being rushed in for treatment in Morbi district, western Gujarat state, India, Sunday, Oct.30, 2022. Dozens are feared dead and several injured when a cable bridge across the Machchu river collapsed Sunday.(K K Productions via AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 30, 2022 at 12:07 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
NEW DELHI (AP) — At least 32 people died and several are feared injured after a cable bridge collapsed into a river in the western Indian state of Gujarat on Sunday evening, according to the Press Trust of India news agency.

Local media reports said hundreds plunged into the Machchu river when the bridge in the state’s Morbi district collapsed. It was not immediately clear how many people were on the bridge.

The accident comes just days after the 19th-century, colonial-era bridge was reopened to the public after renovation. Officials told PTI the bridge gave way as it could not handle the number of people on it.

“Due to the bridge collapse, several people fell into the river. A rescue operation is underway,” state minister Brijesh Merja said. “There are reports that several people have suffered injuries. They are being rushed to hospitals.”

Videos on social media showed people clinging onto the partly submerged bridge in distress while another showed people swimming to safety.

Rescue operations are underway, with three National Disaster Response Force Teams rushed to the site, local media reported.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is in his home state of Gujarat on a visit, said he was “deeply saddened by the tragedy.” His office announced compensation to the families of the dead and urged for speedy rescue efforts.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

