BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

LSP investigates deadly officer-involved shooting in Tangipahoa Parish; deputy not injured

Louisiana State Police
Louisiana State Police(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Oct. 30, 2022 at 3:53 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAMMOND, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana State Police said it is investigating a deadly officer-involved shooting in Hammond at the request of the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Troopers said it happened on Laurie Drive off Wardline Road in Hammond on Sunday (Oct. 30).

NOTE: It appears Laurie Drive intersects Wardline Road in two locations. The one shown is the one chosen by Google Maps.

Investigators said the person who was shot by the deputy is dead but a name has not been released. No law enforcement officers were injured, they added.

The investigation is ongoing.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fox 8 Weather Authority team
David Bernard leaving FOX 8 to pursue new passion
Louisiana Treasury publishes list of people who have unclaimed property
Louisiana Treasury publishes list of people who have unclaimed property
Paris Love, 27, was booked with simple robbery after New Orleans police said she and two...
Bourbon Street ‘shot girl’ accused of robbing woman who refused to pay
RAW: Woman carjacked by armed suspect in Behrman neighborhood
VIDEO: Woman fights back as she’s pulled from vehicle in carjacking on New Orleans’ West Bank
A line of storms spawned tornadoes Saturday (Oct. 29) in Mississippi.
Mississippi tornadoes caught on cameras Saturday afternoon

Latest News

Rescheduled Lil' Weezyana Fest draws sellout crowd Saturday to Champions Square
Rescheduled Lil' Weezyana Fest draws sellout crowd Saturday to Champions Square
Marigny's Pumpkin Parade, Anne Rice Vampire Ball draw Halloween weekend revelers
Pumpkin Parade, Anne Rice Vampire Ball draw Halloween weekend revelers
Clinton “Preston” Smith, 67, of Baton Rouge, La., did not return after hiking along the...
Arkansas officials searching for missing hiker from Baton Rouge
A St. Tammany Parish jury on Thursday found David Mills Jr. guilty of first-degree rape of a...
Slidell man found guilty of forcing special needs juvenile to perform oral sex