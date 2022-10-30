Nicondra: Great weather to finish the weekend into Halloween

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - We got the welcomed rain on Saturday and all of the severe storms held off until the system was well east. Sunday is working out to be pretty spectacular with plenty of sunshine breaking through and comfortable temperatures. We should hold on to these conditions as we head into the work week and more importantly for some Halloween on Monday. Some fog is likely with left over moisture and good radiational cooling so be prepared for lower spotty low visibility on the morning commute; otherwise, the day looks quite nice with a mix of clouds and sun, warm afternoon temperatures in the middle 70s and a comfortable cool with evening with temperatures dropping through the 60s.

A system we’ve been expecting to develop along the coast late Tuesday into Wednesday bringing another chance for rain looks less promising. We’ll keep the opportunity for a shower or two in the picture, but it will likely be mostly dry through most of the week.

In the Caribbean a new tropical system will effect Jamaica the Cayman Islands and Central America in the week ahead. If you have interest in the area or travel plans pay close attention to the forecast through the week ahead.

