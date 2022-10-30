BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Parking lot shootout in Florida leaves 1 dead, 8 wounded

Tallahassee Police Chief Lawrence Revell says the shootout started late Saturday in the parking...
Tallahassee Police Chief Lawrence Revell says the shootout started late Saturday in the parking lots of a liquor store and restaurant.(FOX 32 Chicago / YouTube | Pixabay)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 30, 2022 at 11:01 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Police are investigating a shooting in Florida’s capital city that left one dead and eight wounded after “dozens and dozens” of shots were fired.

Tallahassee Police Chief Lawrence Revell says the shootout started late Saturday in the parking lots of a liquor store and restaurant.

He says responding police officers chased a suspect into the parking lot of a third business and shot the suspect at least three times before taking him into custody.

Two other suspects were also detained.

Police had extra patrols out Saturday night because of large crowds in town for Florida A&M University’s homecoming and a Florida State home football game.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fox 8 Weather Authority team
David Bernard leaving FOX 8 to pursue new passion
Louisiana Treasury publishes list of people who have unclaimed property
Louisiana Treasury publishes list of people who have unclaimed property
Paris Love, 27, was booked with simple robbery after New Orleans police said she and two...
Bourbon Street ‘shot girl’ accused of robbing woman who refused to pay
RAW: Woman carjacked by armed suspect in Behrman neighborhood
VIDEO: Woman fights back as she’s pulled from vehicle in carjacking on New Orleans’ West Bank
Police in August of 2014 said two men, Blair Taylor and Joseph Nelson, opened fire on a group...
Man convicted of 2014 mass shooting in New Orleans walks free after second trial

Latest News

This image from video shows the commotion outside a hospital where victims of a cable bridge...
At least 32 dead, many injured after India bridge collapse
ARCHIVO - La presidenta de la Cámara de Representantes, Nancy Pelosi, y su esposo Paul Pelosi...
AP source: Pelosi attacker carried zip ties, in Jan. 6 echo
Archivists discovered the oldest known map of the stars under a Christian manuscript.
Oldest map of the stars discovered under Christian manuscript
Election manager Gail Davis cuts out the "I Voted in Hinds County" stickers to present the...
Abortion access could hinge on state election results