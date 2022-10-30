Seasonal temperatures and sun through Halloween

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The dry, sunny weather returns to wrap up the holiday weekend.

Sunday plans are looking good. We will see a few clouds but a much drier feel. Temperatures are in the mid 70s behind yesterdays front.

There’s nothing spooky in the forecast for Halloween. We will be in the mid 70s with overnight lows in the 50s and 60s. Winds will be light from the southwest.

The next opportunity to see rain comes in Tuesday afternoon through early Wednesday morning. A weak disturbance will move through bringing a slight uptick in moisture. We could see scattered showers and some storms in the area.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.