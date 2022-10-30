BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Seasonal temperatures and sun through Halloween

Next rain chance comes Tuesday
Next three days
Next three days(WVUE)
By Hannah Gard
Published: Oct. 30, 2022 at 5:05 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The dry, sunny weather returns to wrap up the holiday weekend.

Sunday plans are looking good. We will see a few clouds but a much drier feel. Temperatures are in the mid 70s behind yesterdays front.

There’s nothing spooky in the forecast for Halloween. We will be in the mid 70s with overnight lows in the 50s and 60s. Winds will be light from the southwest.

The next opportunity to see rain comes in Tuesday afternoon through early Wednesday morning. A weak disturbance will move through bringing a slight uptick in moisture. We could see scattered showers and some storms in the area.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fox 8 Weather Authority team
David Bernard leaving FOX 8 to pursue new passion
Louisiana Treasury publishes list of people who have unclaimed property
Louisiana Treasury publishes list of people who have unclaimed property
Paris Love, 27, was booked with simple robbery after New Orleans police said she and two...
Bourbon Street ‘shot girl’ accused of robbing woman who refused to pay
RAW: Woman carjacked by armed suspect in Behrman neighborhood
VIDEO: Woman fights back as she’s pulled from vehicle in carjacking on New Orleans’ West Bank
Police in August of 2014 said two men, Blair Taylor and Joseph Nelson, opened fire on a group...
Man convicted of 2014 mass shooting in New Orleans walks free after second trial

Latest News

Evening weather update for Saturday, Oct. 29
Evening weather update for Saturday, Oct. 29
A line of storms spawned tornadoes Saturday (Oct. 29) in Mississippi.
Mississippi tornadoes caught on cameras Saturday afternoon
Saints tail gating partly cloudy and cool.
Weekend finishes nicely after a stormy Saturday
Saturday morning forecast for Oct. 29
Saturday morning forecast for Oct. 29