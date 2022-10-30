BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Southern suffers shutout loss to Jackson St. in BoomBox Classic

The Jags (5-3, 3-2 SWAC) suffered a 35-0 loss to the Tigers (8-0, 5-0 SWAC).
By Josh Auzenne
Published: Oct. 29, 2022 at 5:46 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WAFB) - Southern had a tough day against Jackson State’s top-ranked defense in the BoomBox Classic in Jackson, Miss. on Saturday, Oct. 29.

The Jags (5-3, 3-2 SWAC) suffered a 35-0 loss to the Tigers (8-0, 5-0 SWAC).

Southern quarterback BeSean McCray was just 9-of-26 passing for 85 yards. He threw one interception. He also had 16 carries for just seven yards. He was sacked three times. Karl Ligon led the ground attack with 16 carries for 64 yards. The Jags finished with 229 total yards of offense.

Jackson State quarterback Shedeur Sanders, on the other hand, was 18-of-33 passing for 194 yards and a touchdown. He also ran the ball eight times for 52 yards and two more touchdowns. Sy’veon Wilkerson had 21 carries for 96 yards and a touchdown. He also caught a touchdown pass.

Lightning caused a weather delay of about two hours early into the fourth quarter.

With the loss and a win by Prairie View, Southern drops to third in the SWAC West.

SCORING PLAYS:

  • Shedeur Sanders threw 3-yard TD pass to Sy’veon Wilkerson with 10:57 left in 2nd Qtr: (JSU - 7, SU - 0)
  • Shedeur Sanders ran for 42-yard TD with 2:34 left in 2nd Qtr: (JSU - 14, SU - 0)
  • Shedeur Sanders ran for 12-yard TD (2-pt. conversion) with :03 left in 2nd Qtr: (JSU - 22, SU - 0)
  • Sy’veon Wilkerson ran for 26-yard TD (2-pt conversion no good) with 6:24 left in 3rd Qtr: (JSU - 28, SU - 0)
  • J.P. Andrade threw 14-yard TD to Trevonte Rucker with 3:37 left in 4th Qtr: (JSU - 35, SU - 0)

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fox 8 Weather Authority team
David Bernard leaving FOX 8 to pursue new passion
Louisiana Treasury publishes list of people who have unclaimed property
Louisiana Treasury publishes list of people who have unclaimed property
Paris Love, 27, was booked with simple robbery after New Orleans police said she and two...
Bourbon Street ‘shot girl’ accused of robbing woman who refused to pay
RAW: Woman carjacked by armed suspect in Behrman neighborhood
VIDEO: Woman fights back as she’s pulled from vehicle in carjacking on New Orleans’ West Bank
Police in August of 2014 said two men, Blair Taylor and Joseph Nelson, opened fire on a group...
Man convicted of 2014 mass shooting in New Orleans walks free after second trial

Latest News

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) is expected to miss 4-6 weeks because of a...
Former LSU star Ja’Marr Chase to miss 4-6 weeks for Bengals with hip injury, report says
LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels (5)
LSU QB Jayden Daniels, 2 other Tigers earn SEC Player of the Week honors
LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels (5)
Jayden Daniels plays electrifying in upset win over No. 7 Ole Miss; scores 5 TDs
LSU and Tulane ranked in Top 25 for first time since 1998
LSU, Tulane together in AP Top 25 football rankings for first time since 1998
LSU and Tulane ranked in Top 25 for first time since 1998
LSU and Tulane ranked in Top 25 for first time since 1998