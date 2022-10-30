BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Tulane moves up four spots in AP Top-25 rankings

Tulane is 7-1 on the season.
Tulane is 7-1 on the season.(PARKER_WATERS | Parker Waters / Tulane)
By Garland Gillen
Published: Oct. 30, 2022 at 5:37 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Tulane (7-1) didn’t even play a down of football this weekend, but they moved up in the AP Top-25 rankings. The Wave moved up four spots to No. 19.

Tulane is also in sole possession of first place in the AAC with a 4-0 record after UCF beat Cincinnati.

The Green Wave travel to Tulsa next weekend for an 11 a.m. kickoff.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fox 8 Weather Authority team
David Bernard leaving FOX 8 to pursue new passion
Louisiana Treasury publishes list of people who have unclaimed property
Louisiana Treasury publishes list of people who have unclaimed property
Paris Love, 27, was booked with simple robbery after New Orleans police said she and two...
Bourbon Street ‘shot girl’ accused of robbing woman who refused to pay
RAW: Woman carjacked by armed suspect in Behrman neighborhood
VIDEO: Woman fights back as she’s pulled from vehicle in carjacking on New Orleans’ West Bank
A line of storms spawned tornadoes Saturday (Oct. 29) in Mississippi.
Mississippi tornadoes caught on cameras Saturday afternoon

Latest News

LSU Tigers
LSU moves up in latest AP Top 25 poll
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) is expected to miss 4-6 weeks because of a...
Former LSU star Ja’Marr Chase to miss 4-6 weeks for Bengals with hip injury, report says
LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels (5)
LSU QB Jayden Daniels, 2 other Tigers earn SEC Player of the Week honors
LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels (5)
Jayden Daniels plays electrifying in upset win over No. 7 Ole Miss; scores 5 TDs