BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Winning Powerball numbers drawn for $825M jackpot

The Powerball jackpot has reached $825 million, which Powerball says is the second largest in...
The Powerball jackpot has reached $825 million, which Powerball says is the second largest in its history.(CNN)
By Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 29, 2022 at 10:11 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The Powerball jackpot reached $825 million ahead of Saturday night’s drawing.

The jackpot is the 2nd largest in Powerball history and 5th largest in U.S. history. Its estimated cash value is about $410 million.

The winning numbers are 19, 31, 40, 46, 57 and 23.

The jackpot was last won Aug. 3.

The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fox 8 Weather Authority team
David Bernard leaving FOX 8 to pursue new passion
Paris Love, 27, was booked with simple robbery after New Orleans police said she and two...
Bourbon Street ‘shot girl’ accused of robbing woman who refused to pay
Louisiana Treasury publishes list of people who have unclaimed property
Louisiana Treasury publishes list of people who have unclaimed property
RAW: Woman carjacked by armed suspect in Behrman neighborhood
VIDEO: Woman fights back as she’s pulled from vehicle in carjacking on New Orleans’ West Bank
Police in August of 2014 said two men, Blair Taylor and Joseph Nelson, opened fire on a group...
Man convicted of 2014 mass shooting in New Orleans walks free after second trial

Latest News

Houston Astros starting pitcher Framber Valdez celebrates a double play to end the top of the...
Astros burst ahead, beat Phillies 5-2, tie World Series 1-1
Rescue workers and firefighters work on the scene of a crushing accident in Seoul, South Korea,...
Crush kills at least 151 at Halloween festivities in Seoul
wmc
Voting advocates help Frayser voters make informed decisions
FILE - Grain processing is shown in Chornomorsk, Ukraine.
Russia suspends Ukraine grain deal over ship attack claim