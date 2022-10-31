Bogalusa High gets home game back after LHSAA reverses relocation order

BOGALUSA, La (WVUE) - Bogalusa High School will be permitted to host its scheduled home game this Friday against Albany, the Louisiana High School Athletic Association announced after taking a second vote by district principals on Monday (Oct. 31).

“I’m very happy we’ve been able to reach an agreement that allows our Lumberjacks to play their final game at home, and to celebrate Senior Night with their peers,” Bogalusa Mayor Wendy Perrette said. “I appreciate how swiftly community leaders came together to make this happen, and I’m grateful to the principals of District 7-3A for their willingness to quickly reconsider the decision.”

The Nov. 4 game had been ordered to a neutral site last Thursday, following a 3-2 vote of district principals concerned about safety in Bogalusa. An armed 15-year-old from Covington, unaffiliated with Bogalusa High, was killed in a gun battle outside the stadium while the Lumberjacks were playing their homecoming game on Oct. 14.

Bogalusa City Schools superintendent Lisa Tanner also expressed her gratitude that the decision was overturned.

“I would like to thank the community leaders and the 7-3A principals for coming together to make this game a reality for our students,” Tanner said. “A comprehensive safety plan has been agreed upon by all concerned and will be followed accordingly on Friday evening.”

Tanner said details of the entry rules for Friday’s 7 p.m. game at Lewis V. Murray stadium would soon be available on the school district’s website.

The LHSAA said in a statement Monday that it “recognizes the simple majority vote of the District 7-3A committee meeting to relocate the Nov. 4 varsity football game between Bogalusa and Albany back to Bogalusa. There was not an appeal to this office, the decision was made by the District 7-3A committee.”

Tanner said last week that the relocation order wasn’t fair to the student-athletes of Bogalusa High who had no involvement in the gun violence in their stadium’s parking lot.

“That will be the last regular home game for all of our school children that have attended every ball game since kindergarten,” Tanner said.

Tanner said losing a home game would be costly to the district and its school booster organizations. They depend on ticket and concession revenue for much of the money they provide to support student programs, she said.

“The further it goes, the more money it costs our kids and our system,” Tanner said.

Tanner said last week that a new security plan already is in the works if Bogalusa (7-1) was allowed to host another game. She said 15-20 police officers would be on site and that fans attending the game would be required to pass through metal detector screening before entering the stands.

