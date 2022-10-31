Cool and calm for Trick or Treating

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - We have perfect weather for Trick or Treaters Halloween night!

Temperatures will be in the low 70s just before sundown, falling into the 60s later this evening.

Tuesday kicks of November with seasonal temperatures in the mid 70s, but a small shortwave disturbance moving over the northern Gulf from Texas will increase our cloud cover and bring scattered light rain across the area.

We clear out into the end of the week and things begin to warm up. By the weekend, we will be well above average in the 80s. Our next front moves in at the start of next week.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.