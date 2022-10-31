BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Cool and calm for Trick or Treating

A few showers in the area Tuesday
Trick or Treat forecast
Trick or Treat forecast(WVUE)
By Hannah Gard
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 11:46 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - We have perfect weather for Trick or Treaters Halloween night!

Temperatures will be in the low 70s just before sundown, falling into the 60s later this evening.

Tuesday kicks of November with seasonal temperatures in the mid 70s, but a small shortwave disturbance moving over the northern Gulf from Texas will increase our cloud cover and bring scattered light rain across the area.

We clear out into the end of the week and things begin to warm up. By the weekend, we will be well above average in the 80s. Our next front moves in at the start of next week.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fox 8 Weather Authority team
David Bernard leaving FOX 8 to pursue new passion
Louisiana Treasury publishes list of people who have unclaimed property
Louisiana Treasury publishes list of people who have unclaimed property
A line of storms spawned tornadoes Saturday (Oct. 29) in Mississippi.
Mississippi tornadoes caught on cameras Saturday afternoon
RAW: Woman carjacked by armed suspect in Behrman neighborhood
VIDEO: Woman fights back as she’s pulled from vehicle in carjacking on New Orleans’ West Bank
Police in August of 2014 said two men, Blair Taylor and Joseph Nelson, opened fire on a group...
Man convicted of 2014 mass shooting in New Orleans walks free after second trial

Latest News

Halloween Forecast
Halloween sun and pleasant temperatures
Morning weather update for Mon., Oct. 31 at 6 a.m.
Morning weather update for Mon., Oct. 31 at 6 a.m.
Evening weather update for Sunday, Oct. 30
Evening weather update for Sunday, Oct. 30
It will be dry and just cool enough for Halloween activities on Monday.
Nicondra: Great weather to finish the weekend into Halloween