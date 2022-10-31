Four wounded Sunday in separate New Orleans shootings, NOPD says

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Four people were wounded in separate shootings Sunday afternoon and evening (Oct. 30), New Orleans police said.

Police did not disclose the age or conditions of any of the victims.

The NOPD said a juvenile male “sustained at least one gunshot to his body” around 4:08 p.m. in the 800 block of Adele Street in the Lower Garden District.

A woman was shot at 4:50 p.m., also struck at least once in what evidence cones at the scene indicated was a barrage of gunfire in the 3800 block of St. Bernard Avenue, near a meat market close to Milton Street.

The juvenile was taken for hospital treatment by private vehicle, the NOPD said, while the wounded woman was transported by New Orleans EMS ambulance.

Another shooting involving a male victim was reported at 6:32 p.m., in the 4900 block of Rhodes Drive in the Plum Orchard neighborhood of New Orleans East. No other details were disclosed.

And later the NOPD reported a man had been shot in the French Quarter, at about 8:33 p.m. The victim was hit in the 600 block of Decatur Street, which is near the shopping center and event space at the Jax Brewery building.

Police have not said whether they had developed suspects or motives in any of the shootings.

