Halloween sun and pleasant temperatures

Highs will climb to the middle 70s today
Halloween Forecast
Halloween Forecast
By Zack Fradella
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 4:12 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - We love quiet for Halloween and that’s certainly the weather we’re going to get today and into tonight’s trick-or-treating forecast.

Highs will climb into the middle 70s for your Halloween afternoon under lots of sunshine. Rain chances are zero which means trick-or-treating will be a go tonight. Temperatures will fall from the 70s to the 60s in the evening hours.

Little to speak about in weather this week as a disturbance passes us by on Tuesday bringing some clouds or maybe a light shower at the coast. Outside of that, the rest of the week looks sunny with warming temperatures. Highs will be in the 80s for multiple days come week’s end on into next weekend.

