BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Kamara ‘not interested’ in playing anywhere but New Orleans

The Saints running back addressed trade rumors after his 3 TD performance in Sunday’s dominant win
By Jesse Brooks
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 8:08 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - When it comes to trades, a team’s front office has the ultimate say.

But when it comes to making moves, Saints star running back Alvin Kamara made sure to let everyone know that he’s not planning to be anywhere but New Orleans after scoring three touchdowns against the Raiders in a dominant 24-0 shutout in the Dome on Sunday (Oct. 30).

“I’m not really interested in playing anywhere else,” Kamara said postgame.

The running back was addressing trade rumors that have recently crept up in the midst of the Saints’ struggling 2-5 start before Sunday’s win big win that helps them stay in the NFC South title hunt. Before kickoff Ian Rapoport, Tom Pelissero, and Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network said that Kamara could be on the move if a trade partner is willing to give up, at minimum, a package similar to what the Panthers got for running back Christian McCaffery. It was also reported that Buffalo recently called about Kamara, a proposal that was “rebuffed” by the Saints.

READ MORE Report: Saints have not ruled out possibility of trading Alvin Kamara

The Saints strongly deny that Kamara is on the trade block.

The Saints are a team in flux, moving on from the Sean Payton era, and have several questions to answer moving forward. As for now, the men on the field, led by Kamara, still seem focused on the playoffs.

Kamara played like a man on a mission on Sunday, effective every time he touched the ball. He gained 62 yards rushing on 18 carries and hauled in 9 catches for 96 yards as a receiver.

READ MORE Alvin Kamara, resurgent defense power Saints to 24-0 victory over Raiders

Next up, the Saints will take on the Ravens on Monday Night Football on Fox 8.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fox 8 Weather Authority team
David Bernard leaving FOX 8 to pursue new passion
Louisiana Treasury publishes list of people who have unclaimed property
Louisiana Treasury publishes list of people who have unclaimed property
A line of storms spawned tornadoes Saturday (Oct. 29) in Mississippi.
Mississippi tornadoes caught on cameras Saturday afternoon
RAW: Woman carjacked by armed suspect in Behrman neighborhood
VIDEO: Woman fights back as she’s pulled from vehicle in carjacking on New Orleans’ West Bank
Police in August of 2014 said two men, Blair Taylor and Joseph Nelson, opened fire on a group...
Man convicted of 2014 mass shooting in New Orleans walks free after second trial

Latest News

Alvin Kamara scores his second TD of the day against the Raiders.
After Further Review: Five takes from Saints win over Raiders
Black & Gold Review
Black & Gold Review
Saints fans revel in 24-0 shutout of Raiders at Caesars Superdome
Saints fans revel in 24-0 shutout of Raiders at Caesars Superdome
Alvin Kamara scores his second TD of the day against the Raiders.
Alvin Kamara, resurgent defense power Saints to 24-0 victory over Raiders