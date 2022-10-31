BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Tropical Storm Lisa forms in Caribbean, likely to grow

Tropical Storm Lisa is expected to strike Central America later this week.
Tropical Storm Lisa is expected to strike Central America later this week.(Source: NHC)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 10:24 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Tropical Storm Lisa has formed in the Caribbean south of Jamaica and the Cayman Islands, and it’s forecast to make landfall in Central America later in the week — likely as a hurricane.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center said Monday that Lisa had maximum sustained winds of 40 mph and was moving west at 14 mph.

The center of the storm was located about 175 miles south of Kingston, Jamaica.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fox 8 Weather Authority team
David Bernard leaving FOX 8 to pursue new passion
Louisiana Treasury publishes list of people who have unclaimed property
Louisiana Treasury publishes list of people who have unclaimed property
A line of storms spawned tornadoes Saturday (Oct. 29) in Mississippi.
Mississippi tornadoes caught on cameras Saturday afternoon
RAW: Woman carjacked by armed suspect in Behrman neighborhood
VIDEO: Woman fights back as she’s pulled from vehicle in carjacking on New Orleans’ West Bank
Police in August of 2014 said two men, Blair Taylor and Joseph Nelson, opened fire on a group...
Man convicted of 2014 mass shooting in New Orleans walks free after second trial

Latest News

LAX is shown on Monday.
4 sickened at LAX after apparent gas leak, authorities say
This photo taken Thursday, October, 27, 2022, shows a Ukrainian power station that has been...
Heavy Russian barrage on Ukraine, no water for most of Kyiv
FILE - Tim Roth, left, and his son Cormac Roth appear at the premiere of the film "Bergman...
Cormac Roth, musician and actor Tim Roth’s son, dies at 25
Some Instagram users reported seeing a message that they were locked out but were still able to...
Instagram working on issue that locked users out of accounts
An arrest has been made in the killings of two teenage girls in Indiana.
Indiana police arrest man in 2017 killings of 2 teen girls