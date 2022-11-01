2 wanted for doing burnouts in Treme, NOPD says

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans police have issued arrest warrants for two men accused of doing burnouts and donuts in the Treme neighborhood over the weekend.

The NOPD says Devin Curley and Jermaine Turner were recklessly driving at the intersection of S. Claiborne Avenue and Columbus Street to a crowd of spectators on Sun., Oct. 30 around 6:50 p.m.

The NOPD is searching for Devin Curley (left) and Jermaine Turner (right) for allegedly cutting donuts and recklessly driving to a crowd of spectators on Oct. 30. (NOPD)

Curley is the suspected driver of a red Chevrolet Camaro SS with Louisiana license plate 631DTP and police say Turner was operating a black Pontiac Trans Am with Louisiana license plate 105FWT.

The two drivers are facing a charge of reckless operation, simple obstruction of a highway, and additional traffic charges.

Anyone with information is asked to call NOPD First District detectives at 504-658-6010 or call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 504-822-1111 and toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.

