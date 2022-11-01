BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

All eyes on Jayden Daniels for matchup against Alabama

LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels (5)
LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels (5)(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 4:43 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU Tigers are looking to prove they are way ahead of schedule under first-year head Brian Kelly, while Alabama is trying to stay in the national championship hunt.

Many are wondering what kind of game LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels will play for the Tigers against the Crimson Tide defense.

On the season, he is 165-of-236 for 1,812 yards and 12 touchdowns. He has only thrown one interception. He has also run the ball 113 times for 524 yards and nine touchdowns.

LSU wide receiver Kayshon Boutte talks about the upcoming game against Alabama.
LSU defensive tackle Mekhi Wingo talks about the upcoming matchup against Alabama.
LSU cornerback Mekhi Garner talks about the upcoming matchup against Alabama.
LSU punter Jay Bramblett talks about the upcoming matchup against Alabama.

RELATED STORIES:

Kelly will likely have much better teams than this one at LSU, but it will be interesting to see him go head-to-head against Saban with more weapons than he had at Notre Dame.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A line of storms spawned tornadoes Saturday (Oct. 29) in Mississippi.
Mississippi tornadoes caught on cameras Saturday afternoon
FILE - A gay pride rainbow flag flies along with the U.S. flag in front of the Asbury United...
47 Louisiana churches have left United Methodist Church over gay marriage, LGBTQ issues
Police still looking for suspects involved in Bogalusa shooting that killed a 15-year-old
Albany forfeits highly contested season finale at Bogalusa over safety concerns
Brown pelicans loaf on revetments along the shore of Raccoon Island, while menhaden boats fish...
Controversy over pogy boats in Louisiana waters rages on
High-ranking NOPD officer Sabrina Richardson, recently demoted from captain to lieutenant, has...
NOPD suspends demoted Richardson for 120 days after Fox 8 investigation into timesheet irregularities

Latest News

UNO students consider fee increase to launch football program, in hopes of boosting enrollment
UNO students consider fee increase to launch football program, in hopes of boosting enrollment
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) is expected to miss 4-6 weeks because of a...
Former LSU star Ja’Marr Chase to miss 4-6 weeks for Bengals with hip injury, report says
UNO pushing to build football stadium to host future team and area high school programs
UNO students to vote on fee increase in November that could lead to establishing football program
UNO pushing to build football stadium to host future team and area high school programs
UNO pushing to build football stadium to host future team and area high school programs
Three McNeese football players arrested, kicked off team