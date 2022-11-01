Duncan Commentary: If the Saints continue to play like they did Sunday, anything is possible

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Amazing what a win can do for the psyche and perception of a football team.

A week ago, the sky was falling for the New Orleans Saints.

Now it’s all sunshine and rainbows after that 24-0 shutout of the Raiders Sunday.

Sean Payton used to say that every weekend in the NFL is either … a crisis … or a carnival. And there’s good reason to believe more carnivals than crises will be part of the Saints’ future.

This is not your typical 3-5 football team.

The Saints have already beaten two division leaders. They went down to the wire against the 6-1 Vikings, who have the second-best record in the NFL.

And they’ve done this while operating without several injured starters in the lineup.

What’s more, the Saints rank among the league leaders in nearly every major statistical category.

They’re fifth in total offense, seventh in scoring offense and 10th in total defense.

The only other teams ranked in the top 10 of those three stats? The unbeaten Eagles and the 6-1 Bills.

The remaining schedule looks user-friendly. Only three teams with winning records remain, starting with the Ravens this Monday night in the Superdome.

Meanwhile, the NFC South division is wide open. The Saints are just a game back of first-place Atlanta and have already beaten the Falcons on their home field. A division title and playoff berth are there for the taking.

If the Saints continue to play like they did Sunday, anything is possible.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.