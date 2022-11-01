BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Following Takeoff’s death, Coach Prime forbids players to leave hotel during upcoming game

Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders glares at his players as they exit the field during the...
Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders glares at his players as they exit the field during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Southern University in Jackson, Miss., Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022. Jackson State won 35-0. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)(Rogelio V. Solis | AP)
By Josh Carter
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 3:07 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Coach Prime has instituted a rule for his players following a popular rapper’s shooting death in Houston: They are forbidden to leave their hotel during their game against Texas Southern this weekend.

Tuesday morning, Takeoff, best known for his work with the rap trio Migos, was killed outside a bowling alley. It is not currently known what led to the shooting.

In a video posted to Deion Sanders’ Instagram page following the news, Sanders is seen telling his team that he was “sick and tired” of the consistency in which rappers are killed.

Takeoff is the latest in a string of rapper deaths, including PnB Rock in September and Young Dolph, who was killed during a Memphis shooting in November of last year.

Sanders acknowledged the location of Takeoff’s death, Houston, the same city in which Texas Southern University is located, before telling his team, “that eliminates all y’all leaving the hotel. It ain’t happenin’ until I give you further notice.”

He also said that parents of players should plan to visit their children at the hotel, “because y’all ain’t leavin’.”

In the same video, Sanders is heard sermonizing to his players, telling them that they need to change in order to see different results, and that they are “evolving into what God has called us to be - and that’s change.”

“You cannot kick it with the same dudes you kicked it with. You cannot kick it with the multitude of women that you kickin’ with. You cannot associate in the same realm as you associate with. You gonna have to change,” Sanders told his players.

The Jackson State Tigers will take on the Texas Southern Tigers at 6 p.m. on Saturday, November 5.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fox 8 Weather Authority team
David Bernard leaving FOX 8 to pursue new passion
Louisiana Treasury publishes list of people who have unclaimed property
Louisiana Treasury publishes list of people who have unclaimed property
A line of storms spawned tornadoes Saturday (Oct. 29) in Mississippi.
Mississippi tornadoes caught on cameras Saturday afternoon
RAW: Woman carjacked by armed suspect in Behrman neighborhood
VIDEO: Woman fights back as she’s pulled from vehicle in carjacking on New Orleans’ West Bank
Brown pelicans loaf on revetments along the shore of Raccoon Island, while menhaden boats fish...
Controversy over pogy boats in Louisiana waters rages on

Latest News

Deuce and Sean breakdown a Saints win
Deuce and Sean recap a dominating performance by the Saints over the Raiders
New Orleans Saints defensive end Payton Turner (98) sacks Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek...
Duncan Commentary: If the Saints continue to play like they did Sunday, anything is possible
Saints are 3-5 on the season
Duncan commentary: Saints aren't your typical 3-5 team
UNO students consider fee increase to launch football program, in hopes of boosting enrollment
UNO students consider fee increase to launch football program, in hopes of boosting enrollment
Bogalusa City Schools superintendent Lisa Tanner and Mayor Wendy Perrette successfully appealed...
Bogalusa High gets home game back after LHSAA reverses relocation order