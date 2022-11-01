Former JJIC director accused of neglect and abuse of office in detailed report by Inspector General

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Former Juvenile Justice Intervention Center Director Kyshun Webster is under fire as the result of a detailed report released on Tuesday (Nov. 1) by the New Orleans Inspector General’s Office.

In the report, Webster is accused of neglect of duty, misuse of city property, and abuse of office. He was the head of the juvenile center until he resigned in April.

The report said Webster may have allegedly used city-owned facilities and vehicles to house and transport his dog, and that he may have possibly tasked city employees to care for the dog while they were on duty. If the accusations are true, it’s possible that Webster violated the Louisiana Code of Governmental Ethics, La R.S. 42:1116 - Abuse of Office, Paragraph (A), which states:

No public servant shall use the authority of his office or position, directly or indirectly, in a manner intended to compel or coerce any person or other public servant to provide himself, any other public servant, or other person with any thing of economic value. This Subsection shall not be construed to limit that authority authorized by law, statute, ordinance, or legislative rule in carrying out official duties.

The IG also said they found Webster often bypassed the JJIC access card system. The IG has recommended that all JJIC employees use the card system to follow security protocols.

“The Juvenile Justice Intervention Center (JJIC) has a critical role in detaining and fostering a behavioral change of juveniles within this City who need to be held accountable for their behavior,” said Inspector General Edward Michel. “It’s continued and future success depends upon having a director who adheres to the standards of behavior reflected in Chief Administrative Officer (CAO) Policy Memorandum 83 R (Standards of Behavior for City Employees) as well as the Louisiana Code of Governmental Ethics.”

Full report findings can be viewed here and here.

