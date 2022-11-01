BBB Accredited Business
LSP names man killed during officer-involved shooting in Tangipahoa Parish; deputy not injured

Louisiana State Police
Louisiana State Police(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Oct. 30, 2022 at 3:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HAMMOND, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana State Police released the name of the person killed during a deadly officer-involved shooting in Hammond.

RELATED: Man fatally shot Sunday in confrontation with Tangipahoa deputies; LSP investigating

Troopers said it happened on Laurie Drive off Wardline Road in Hammond on Sunday (Oct. 30).

NOTE: It appears Laurie Drive intersects Wardline Road in two locations. The one shown is the one chosen by Google Maps.

Investigators said the person who was shot and killed by the deputy is Randall Bass, 47, of Hammond. No law enforcement officers were injured, they added.

According to investigators, a call came in about a domestic disturbance around 10:10 am. on Sunday, Oct. 30. After law enforcement arrived, Bass barricaded himself inside a vehicle, investigators said. They added that during negotiations, Bass said he was in possession of an explosive device and shot a firearm into the air. According to investigators, Bass exited the vehicle with a rifle and a backpack on his chest. The backpack was later found to be containing binary explosive targets.

Louisiana State Police said deputies from the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office and officers from the Hammond Police Department eventually opened fire and killed Bass.

Evidence from the scene is being processed by the Louisiana State Police Crime Laboratory. The investigation is ongoing.

