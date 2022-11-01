LSU comes in at No. 10 in first 2022 CFP rankings

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU is ranked in the College Football Playoff for the first time since the 2019 season when the Tigers won the National Championship.

LSU (6-2, 4-1 SEC) comes in at No. 10 in the first CFP rankings.

The Tigers host No. 6 Alabama (7-1, 4-1 SEC) on Saturday, Nov. 5.

Tennessee, Ohio State, Georgia, and Clemson make up the top four teams.

Many are wondering what kind of game LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels will play for the Tigers against the Crimson Tide defense.

LSU head football coach Brian Kelly previewed his team’s upcoming matchup against the Alabama Crimson Tide in Tiger Stadium.

**NOTE: The Tigers are ranked No. 15 in the latest AP Top 25 poll.

