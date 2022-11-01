BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

LSU vs. Alabama game sold out

Tiger Stadium
Tiger Stadium(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 9:29 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - We’re stepping into a big weekend in the world of football because the LSU and Alabama game is almost here! It’s one fans look forward to seeing all year long.

East Baton Rouge EMS said they’re anticipating a huge crowd, which means they are already prepping trucks and carts around campus.

Tickets are sold out for the big game, which is happening on Saturday, Nov. 5.

The No. 15 Tigers will kick off against the No. 6 Crimson Tide at 6 p.m. The game will air on ESPN.

LSU had a week off after taking on Ole Miss in Tiger Stadium, on Saturday, Oct. 22. The Tigers defeated Ole Miss with a score of 45-20.

RELATED STORIES
Brian Kelly previews No. 6 Alabama vs No. 15 LSU in Tiger Stadium
No. 15 LSU prepares to host No. 6 Alabama

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

People walk along the shoreline of the Mississippi River, which has expanded as the river...
Experts tell fossil hunters to use caution exploring newly exposed spots along the Mississippi River
FILE - A gay pride rainbow flag flies along with the U.S. flag in front of the Asbury United...
47 Louisiana churches have left United Methodist Church over gay marriage, LGBTQ issues
A line of storms spawned tornadoes Saturday (Oct. 29) in Mississippi.
Mississippi tornadoes caught on cameras Saturday afternoon
Police still looking for suspects involved in Bogalusa shooting that killed a 15-year-old
Albany forfeits highly contested season finale at Bogalusa over safety concerns
Brown pelicans loaf on revetments along the shore of Raccoon Island, while menhaden boats fish...
Controversy over pogy boats in Louisiana waters rages on

Latest News

LSU head coach Brian Kelly
LSU comes in at No. 10 in first 2022 CFP rankings
LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels (5)
All eyes on Jayden Daniels for matchup against Alabama
UNO students consider fee increase to launch football program, in hopes of boosting enrollment
UNO students consider fee increase to launch football program, in hopes of boosting enrollment
LSU head coach Brian Kelly
Brian Kelly previews No. 6 Alabama vs No. 15 LSU in Tiger Stadium