New Orleans Habitat for Humanity robbed of $10k worth of shingles, organizers say

By Parker Boyd
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 4:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Organizers of the non-profit New Orleans Area Habitat for Humanity say they were targeted by thieves Monday night (Oct. 31). The incident took place at its main office located at 2900 Elysian Fields Avenue.

The organization said the burglars invaded the property and stole 270 bundles of new roof shingles, worth around $10,000, that would have been used to build four new houses.

The non-profit is now asking for help to make up for the stolen items.

In September, thousands of dollars in tools were stolen from a Habitat for Humanity location in St. Tammany Parish.

Jay Huffstatler, Chief Advancement Officer for New Orleans Area Habitat for Humanity, said he is upset about the incident and wants the perpetrators behind bars.

“We just hope that the New Orleans police department would be able to find the folks that stole these items and that we can get these folks off the streets,” Huffstatler said. “Knowing that after all our hard work somebody just came in overnight and stole it is kind of disheartening and very frustrating.”

Anyone who has any information about the crime is encouraged to call crime stoppers at (504)-822-1111.

