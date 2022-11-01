November set to bring a much warmer pattern

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Here we are flipping the calendar to November and Mother Nature is doing just the opposite in weather as a warm pattern is set to take hold this week.

Today will be near-normal for our afternoon highs mainly because of the clouds. A disturbance passing through the Gulf will lead to lots of clouds in the sky keeping our temperatures in the middle 70s through the day. There could be a sprinkle or two make it to the ground but it’s not enough to put rain in the forecast.

Looking ahead to the rest of the week, it’s all about the building warmth and humidity. A warm breeze starts to blow in from the Gulf as highs head for the 80s. I still don’t see another cold front coming through the 7 day forecast.

There will be a severe weather outbreak in the Plains to round out the week on Friday. Depending on the exact track of that storm system, we could see a weakening line of storms try to move into our area at some point to start the weekend. Being that we are a few days out, it’s hard to determine where that line of storms will stall so keep tabs on the forecast if you have any weekend plans.

