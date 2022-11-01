BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

REPORT: Missing hiker from Baton Rouge area found alive in Arkansas

Clinton “Preston” Smith, 67, of Baton Rouge, La., did not return after hiking along the...
Clinton “Preston” Smith, 67, of Baton Rouge, La., did not return after hiking along the Hemmed-in-Hollow trail in Newton County.(ky3)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Oct. 29, 2022 at 11:13 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PONCA, Ark. (WAFB) - A missing hiker from the Baton Rouge area has been found alive following a days-long search in Arkansas, according to a report from KY3-TV in Springfield, Mo.

Officials said Clinton “Preston” Smith, 67, was found alive around noon on Tuesday, Nov. 1, in the Buffalo National River area of Newton County, Arkansas. They added that he was found near the river about 2.5 miles from a trail.

RELATED STORY: HIKER FOUND! Rescue crews locate missing hiker along Buffalo National River missing for several days

Emergency crews are delivering first aid, food, and water to Smith. According to Newton County Sheriff Glenn Wheeler, Smith has no significant injuries and was able to speak with search crews.

Smith was reported missing after setting off on a hike on Thursday, Oct. 27.

Officials and volunteers in Arkansas searched for days along the Hemmed-in-Hollow trail within the Buffalo National River area. Search efforts included volunteers on the ground and in the air.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fox 8 Weather Authority team
David Bernard leaving FOX 8 to pursue new passion
Louisiana Treasury publishes list of people who have unclaimed property
Louisiana Treasury publishes list of people who have unclaimed property
A line of storms spawned tornadoes Saturday (Oct. 29) in Mississippi.
Mississippi tornadoes caught on cameras Saturday afternoon
RAW: Woman carjacked by armed suspect in Behrman neighborhood
VIDEO: Woman fights back as she’s pulled from vehicle in carjacking on New Orleans’ West Bank
Brown pelicans loaf on revetments along the shore of Raccoon Island, while menhaden boats fish...
Controversy over pogy boats in Louisiana waters rages on

Latest News

The NOPD is searching for Devin Curley (top) and Jermaine Turner (bottom) for allegedly cutting...
2 wanted for doing burnouts in Treme, NOPD says
Louisiana State Police
LSP names man killed during officer-involved shooting in Tangipahoa Parish; deputy not injured
Takeoff, left, and Quavo of Unc and Phew perform during Lil Weezyana Fest on Saturday, Oct. 29,...
PHOTOS: TakeOff’s last performance before being killed was Lil Weezyana Fest in New Orleans
Family members said 15-year-old Breonna Poindexter died Thursday (Oct. 27) of a fatal drug...
Two more arrests made in overdose death of Lafourche Parish teen