Second woman accused of firing guns from car in New Orleans on viral video arrested

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The second of two women accused of recklessly firing guns from a moving car toward an elevated expressway in New Orleans on an Oct. 16 viral video has been arrested.

Court records show Erica Nettles, 19, was booked Saturday (Oct. 29) on one count of discharging a firearm from a moving vehicle. The charge is punishable by 5-10 years in state prison upon conviction.

New Orleans police, who previously identified the suspect as Erica Settles, did not announce her arrest, nor explain the discrepancy in her last name. But court documents show Nettles appeared both Saturday and Monday in Orleans Parish Magistrate Court, where she received a harsher welcome than co-defendant India Fazande, who turned herself in last Tuesday (Oct. 25).

India Fazande was arrested on Tues., Oct. 25 on suspicion of illegally firing a gun out of a car window on the interstate in New Orleans. (OPSO)

Magistrate Commissioner Robert Blackburn last week set bond for the 21-year-old Fazande at $5,000 and ordered her confined to house arrest at her mother’s home in Metairie, pending a charging decision from the Orleans Parish District Attorney’s office.

Blackburn ordered Fazande to stay home except for work, medical appointments and religious services, but left her essentially on the honor system to comply.

But on Monday, the final day of his term as commissioner, Blackburn set Nettles’ bond at $25,000, after finding her to be a danger to the community in a separate hearing. Blackburn also ordered Nettles to wear an electronic GPS ankle monitor should she be released on bond.

Court records show Nettles turns 20 in less than three weeks, on Nov. 18.

