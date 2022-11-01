BBB Accredited Business
UNO holds town halls on proposed football program as student vote on fee increase nears

By David Jones
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 10:26 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Amid declining enrollment, the University of New Orleans is holding town halls with students to discuss a proposed football program the university hopes would boost attendance, but at a cost of about $400 more per semester for current students.

The eighth town hall was held Monday (Oct. 31), ahead of next week’s vote by the student body on the proposal.

The plan, if approved by students, would create a football program to play in a new, privately funded stadium that would be built on the lakefront. The fee increase also would fund a UNO marching band, women’s soccer and golf teams, and diversity programs on campus.

“There are a ton of high school students who want to have that experience that they can’t get here,” said Tim Duncan, Vice President of UNO Athletics and Recreation. “The opportunity cost of us not having it is incalculable.

“I’m a parent. I have a son who’s a student here, so I will be paying those fees as well. But I want my son to have a full, robust college experience, and this is a way to do that.”

UNO’s enrollment numbers have dropped from about 17,000 pre-Katrina to below 8,000 this year.

Some students expressed support for the plan, saying that having a football program would increase name recognition for UNO and make the university more attractive to high schoolers.

“We’re a small school and we’re losing enrollment as it stands,” said Brett Fornatoro, a current student senator. “This has been something done by other schools and has a track record of boosting enrollment.

“Considering we’re a Division I athletics program, it would be a significant boost for our ability to market ourselves outside of just the city of New Orleans.”

But not all students favor the fee increase, with some saying the school should be focused on improving academics on campus.

“We most certainly need to focus more on academics instead of sports, because right now, our retention problem is solely academics-based,” said current UNO student Xavier Wilson. “We’re canceling out so many different programs, so many different courses, and we’re just losing teachers, courses and people.

“I’m not necessarily against football. I just wish we could do it in a more affordable way.”

The university athletics department plans to hold two additional town halls, one on Thursday (Nov. 3) and the other next Monday (Nov. 7). Students will vote on the proposed fee increase Nov. 7-8.

