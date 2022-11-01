WANTED: Officials search for man accused of contractor fraud

TANGIPAHOA PARISH, La. (WAFB) - The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help finding a man who allegedly committed contractor fraud.

According to TPSO, Dustin Pertuit, 35, of Marrero, is facing two counts of charges for residential contractor fraud. The charges stem from an incident that began in 2021, added the sheriff’s office.

Officials ask that anyone with information about where Pertuit is to contact TPSO at 985-345-6150, call Crime Stoppers of Tangipahoa’s anonymous tip line at 1.800.554.5245, or visit www.tangicrimestoppers.com and click on the P3 Tips icon or Submit a Tip.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.