BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

WANTED: Officials search for man accused of contractor fraud

Dustin Pertuit
Dustin Pertuit(Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office)
By Raley Pellittieri
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 11:51 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TANGIPAHOA PARISH, La. (WAFB) - The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help finding a man who allegedly committed contractor fraud.

According to TPSO, Dustin Pertuit, 35, of Marrero, is facing two counts of charges for residential contractor fraud. The charges stem from an incident that began in 2021, added the sheriff’s office.

Officials ask that anyone with information about where Pertuit is to contact TPSO at 985-345-6150, call Crime Stoppers of Tangipahoa’s anonymous tip line at 1.800.554.5245, or visit www.tangicrimestoppers.com and click on the P3 Tips icon or Submit a Tip.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fox 8 Weather Authority team
David Bernard leaving FOX 8 to pursue new passion
Louisiana Treasury publishes list of people who have unclaimed property
Louisiana Treasury publishes list of people who have unclaimed property
A line of storms spawned tornadoes Saturday (Oct. 29) in Mississippi.
Mississippi tornadoes caught on cameras Saturday afternoon
RAW: Woman carjacked by armed suspect in Behrman neighborhood
VIDEO: Woman fights back as she’s pulled from vehicle in carjacking on New Orleans’ West Bank
Brown pelicans loaf on revetments along the shore of Raccoon Island, while menhaden boats fish...
Controversy over pogy boats in Louisiana waters rages on

Latest News

Clinton “Preston” Smith, 67, of Baton Rouge, La., did not return after hiking along the...
REPORT: Missing hiker from Baton Rouge area found alive in Arkansas
Louisiana State Police
LSP names man killed during officer-involved shooting in Tangipahoa Parish; deputy not injured
Takeoff, left, and Quavo of Unc and Phew perform during Lil Weezyana Fest on Saturday, Oct. 29,...
PHOTOS: TakeOff’s last performance before being killed was Lil Weezyana Fest in New Orleans
Family members said 15-year-old Breonna Poindexter died Thursday (Oct. 27) of a fatal drug...
Two more arrests made in overdose death of Lafourche Parish teen