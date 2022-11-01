BBB Accredited Business
Warming trend ahead this week with dry weather

Next weather system arrives Saturday
Temperature trend this week
Temperature trend this week(WVUE)
By Hannah Gard
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 12:22 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Things dry out and warm up this week.

Temperatures gradually climb into the low 80s with no chance for rain through the end of the work week. Overnight lows shift from 50s to 60s by the weekend.

Our next weather-maker moves into the region Saturday, bringing a chance for rain. A strong low pressure system will drop through the Southern Plains into Louisiana. Showers and storms are possible through Saturday with lingering rainfall possible until the start of next week.

The cold front associated with the system is not strong, allowing temperatures to remain above-average through the weekend in the low 80s.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

