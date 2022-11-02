BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

1 booked, 1 wanted for doing burnouts, donuts in Treme, NOPD says

The NOPD is searching for Devin Curley (top) and Jermaine Turner (bottom) for allegedly cutting...
The NOPD is searching for Devin Curley (top) and Jermaine Turner (bottom) for allegedly cutting donuts and recklessly driving to a crowd of spectators on Oct. 30.(NOPD)
By Mykal Vincent
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 2:05 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - One man has surrendered to police and a warrant is out for another man, both accused of doing burnouts and donuts in the Treme neighborhood over the weekend.

The NOPD says Devin Curley and Jermaine Turner were recklessly driving at the intersection of S. Claiborne Avenue and Columbus Street to a crowd of spectators on Sun., Oct. 30 around 6:50 p.m.

The NOPD is searching for Devin Curley (left) and Jermaine Turner (right) for allegedly cutting...
The NOPD is searching for Devin Curley (left) and Jermaine Turner (right) for allegedly cutting donuts and recklessly driving to a crowd of spectators on Oct. 30.(NOPD)

Curley is the suspected driver of a red Chevrolet Camaro SS with Louisiana license plate 631DTP and police say Turner was operating a black Pontiac Trans Am with Louisiana license plate 105FWT.

The NOPD is searching for Devin Curley (top) and Jermaine Turner (bottom) for allegedly cutting...
The NOPD is searching for Devin Curley (top) and Jermaine Turner (bottom) for allegedly cutting donuts and recklessly driving to a crowd of spectators on Oct. 30.(NOPD)

Turner turned himself in to police on Wed., Nov. 2, NOPD says. He will be booked on charges of reckless operation, simple obstruction of a highway, and additional traffic charges.

Police are still searching for Curley, who is wanted on the same charges.

Anyone with information is asked to call NOPD First District detectives at 504-658-6010 or call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 504-822-1111 and toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fox 8 Weather Authority team
David Bernard leaving FOX 8 to pursue new passion
A line of storms spawned tornadoes Saturday (Oct. 29) in Mississippi.
Mississippi tornadoes caught on cameras Saturday afternoon
RAW: Woman carjacked by armed suspect in Behrman neighborhood
VIDEO: Woman fights back as she’s pulled from vehicle in carjacking on New Orleans’ West Bank
Louisiana Treasury publishes list of people who have unclaimed property
Louisiana Treasury publishes list of people who have unclaimed property
Brown pelicans loaf on revetments along the shore of Raccoon Island, while menhaden boats fish...
Controversy over pogy boats in Louisiana waters rages on

Latest News

Fatal shooting suspects believed to be in Lafayette area, Bogalusa police say
Arrest made in connection to fatal drive-by shooting in Bogalusa last August
Darren Bridges
Darren Bridges sentenced to life in prison for murder of NOPD officer Marcus McNeil
Texas authorities said 48-year-old Michelle Reynolds, a Fairview Junior High School teacher, is...
Houston-area teacher found ‘alive and well’ in New Orleans
A winning Powerball lottery ticket worth $50,000 was sold in Marrero in Monday’s drawing
$50,000 Powerball ticket sold in Marrero