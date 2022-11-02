$50,000 Powerball ticket sold in Marrero

JEFFERSON PARISH, La. (WVUE) - A winning Powerball lottery ticket worth $50,000 was sold in Marrero in Monday’s drawing, Louisiana Lottery officials said.

The winning Scratch-Off ticket was sold at Greg Food Mart at 2551 Ames Boulevard in Marrero. The store will receive a bonus of $5,000 for selling the winning Scratch-Off ticket.

The winning numbers were: 13, 19, 36, 39, 59, Powerball 13, and 3X Power Play. The winning ticket matched four of the five numbers for Monday’s drawing, plus the Powerball.

