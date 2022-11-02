Arrest made in connection to fatal drive-by shooting in Bogalusa last August

BOGALUSA, La (WVUE) - Police announced Wednesday (Nov. 2) morning the arrest of a man accused of being connected to the fatal drive-by shooting of a 50-year-old Bogalusa woman.

Veronique Allen was fatally shot on Aug. 23 after 10 rounds were fired in the direction of a home in the 1400 block of Main Street. Police say that she was an unintended target.

Police say that Christian Myers, who lives in Houston, Texas, has been arrested on warrants for Principal to First Degree Murder, Principal to Assault by Drive-by Shooting, and Principal to Illegal Use of Weapons in Scarborough, Maine after authorities in that jurisdiction discovered his fugitive status through a national database of wanted individuals.

Christian Myers (Scarborough Police)

As the case continues to be investigated, Myers had been evading authorities until he became involved in an altercation where he was arrested in Maine, police say.

Bogalusa police say that, through their investigation, they have identified Myers as the driver of the suspect vehicle on the day Allen was killed. They say that Myers is currently going through extradition proceedings and that the results of forensic evidence are pending, possibly leading to the identification of additional suspects. Police say that they believe two other people were in the car as Myers drove it when Allen was killed.

Bogalusa has been rocked by gun violence in the last several months and much of it was put into focus when popular Louisiana rapper JayDaYoungan was fatally shot about a month before Allen while visiting friends and family in his hometown. Days after Allen was killed, a man, whose identity was never disclosed, was killed by gunshot on Aug. 27 at the intersection of North Border Drive and Virginia Ave. 20-year-old Dae’Von J. Gray was named as a suspect in that case.

Lately, the Bogalusa community has been under the microscope again after 15-year-old Jerry Smith from Covington was shot and killed after getting into a gunfight outside of the stadium during a Bogalusa High football game with suspects who were also later identified as residents from the Covington area. The incident prompted a near relocation of the Lumberjack’s Senior Night regular season finale game hosting Albany. However, after it was ruled that the game would not relocate, Albany elected to forfeit the match.

