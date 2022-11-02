City Council scrutinizes NOPD’s recruitment, retention plans at budget hearing

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Police Supt. Shaun Ferguson said Tuesday (Nov. 1) he hopes to bring on 200 more officers in the next two years to boost the NOPD’s depleted ranks, and said the goal is achievable with the help of an incentive package proposed by Mayor LaToya Cantrell. But the plan came under new scrutiny as the New Orleans City Council kicked off its annual budget hearings.

Cantrell’s plan -- part of an $80 million package paid in part by $37 million in one-time federal dollars from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) -- would provide $30,000 of incentive pay to new recruits. They would get $20,000 at the completion of the first year of service following graduation from the academy, and $10,000 paid after their third year on the force.

Also included in the plan is a $20,000 retention incentive package, which would pay officers $5,000 for every five years of service (up to 20 years), and provide fully funded health insurance and two additional guaranteed pay raises of 5 percent each in 2024 and 2025.

“What we’re doing and how we’re doing it isn’t working. We have to have some sort of program designed for us to be able to build up that force,” said Chief Administrative Officer (CAO) Gilbert Montaño. “It’s not just in isolation that we are proposing a recruitment package, and I say that very unequivocally. It has to be as part of a larger picture.”

Montaño and Ferguson spent the better part of Tuesday’s presentation to council members answering questions on the state of the NOPD. They said the department currently is staffed with 965 commissioned officers. But if attrition continues at its current rate, they projected having just over 700 officers by 2025.

Montaño said that if the package is approved, NOPD hopes to increase its numbers to nearly 1,100 by 2025. But he said more effort is needed to stem the attrition.

“There is some level of dire need that I’ve heard from agencies, specifically the police department, that we need more people to do more things as we address the challenges that we face to drive down crime,” Montaño said.

But some council members questioned why other benefits -- such as cost-of-living salary increases, housing assistance or education incentives -- aren’t part of the plan.

“Cash, really at times, is not going to be what’s going to convince someone who doesn’t already have that in your mindset to go and join a department,” Council president Helena Moreno said. “It’s everything else that comes around it. It’s all of the other benefits. I know that we’ve talked about that this $20,000 or this $30,000 is just the beginning. But why don’t we build the big plan now?”

Council vice president J.P. Morrell agreed, questioning why cost-of-living pay raises aren’t being factored in, considering NOPD’s current budget is greater than what it spends due to decreasing manpower.

“With the sheer amount we have in surplus, we have money to give permanent pay raises, if that was a priority,” Morrell said. “We’re not increasing base salary but (by) these two, these singular steps. Once you go beyond those steps and they get their highest years, they’re out.”

Ferguson pointed to the department’s ongoing civilianization efforts, with 66 positions identified as having the potential to be filled by civilians instead of commissioned officers. He said the NOPD is in the process of hiring for the positions.

“It’s going to take some time to get back to that 1,200,” Ferguson said, pointing to pre-pandemic force levels as his goal. “I think utilizing these civilianization opportunities will really put us in a better position to really meet the city’s needs.”

Moreno complained that no council members have had the chance to meet with the consultants behind the NOPD’s recent redeployment plans. Former NYPD Chief of Patrol Fausto Pichardo was brought on back in August as a consultant for the department.

Montaño said he would look into bringing in the consultants to explain how they determined the fiscal compensation laid out in the package.

“I think to be able to understand their thinking, as to how they got to these numbers and why they feel like this is sufficient,” Moreno said. “I think (that) would be something that’s very important to this council, as we determine whether or not we move forward with this package.”

Other proposed benefits include officers getting a take-home vehicle. Morrell proposed hiring a quartermaster, using the one-time federal funds, to oversee equipment for the department.

