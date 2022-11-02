Hydrochloric acid leak after train derailment prompts evacuations in St. James Parish
ST. JAMES PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Evacuations have been ordered for people who live near a train derailment and acid leak in Paulina.
The derailment happened on LA 642 in Paulina, La. Wednesday afternoon, November 2. Officials say hydrochloric acid is leaking from one of the containers.
River Road (Hwy. 44) is blocked from Antioch Street to Dr. Reverend Samuel Jones (the Old Ben Lane). Also, LA 642, headed toward the Mississippi River, is blocked at Highway 3125.
People who live along Hwy. 44 between the ADM grain elevator and Carlos Bar, as well as those north of the railroad tracks on Hwy. 642 to Snyder Road, are asked to evacuate to the Lutcher Senior Center in Convent. People who cannot evacuate can call (225) 562-2200 for arrangements to be made.
Sheriff Willy Martin says the acid will likely leak throughout the night and more evacuations might be necessary.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.