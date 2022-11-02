BBB Accredited Business
Family of deadly Lamborghini crash victim begins civil suit against drunk driver

By Andrés Fuentes
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 4:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A man convicted of killing his female passenger while driving drunk and crashing a Lamborghini in New Orleans was back in court Wednesday (Nov. 2), being sued by the victim’s family.

Jason Adams pleaded guilty in 2018 to vehicular homicide after admitting he was driving drunk down Tchopitoulas Street in May 2016. Police say Adams had a blood alcohol level of .11 when he crashed into a concrete wall at 115 miles per hour, killing 23-year-old Kristi Lirette. Adams suffered a broken leg in the crash.

Adams was sentenced to 10 years in prison with five years suspended but got out after only nine months.

More: ‘I wish I could hate you,’ parents of victim say to Lamborghini driver

The Lirette family wore yellow in the courthouse in support of their loved one.

The head of the New Orleans Police traffic fatality division and a car crash reconstruction expert testified.

The trial is expected to continue until Monday, but attorneys are hoping to wrap things up by Friday.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

