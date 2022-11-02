Flirting with the 80s the next several days

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A warm spell is about to take hold of our weather over the next several days as we start the month of November well above-normal.

You’ll notice the warmer feel out there today as bright sun returns to the forecast along with climbing temperatures. Highs this afternoon likely hit 80 in a few spots with some upper 70s closer to water. Rain won’t be an issue for today.

The rest of the week brings more and more 80s to the area which will also come with an increase in humidity. As the flow from the Gulf becomes well established by Friday, there will be a building breeze.

Our next rain chance is coming Saturday as a weakening cold front moves into Louisiana from Texas. Even though the front will be weakening, a line of storms is likely to cross the state leading to a nasty start to the weekend. The exact timing and intensity details of those storms will be ironed out with time. Once the weekend rain chances go away next week, we’re still stuck in the 80s.

