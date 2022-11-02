Incumbent Democrat Troy Carter faces Republican foe for District 2 congressional seat

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Democrat Troy Carter hopes the voters in Louisiana’s 2nd congressional district will retain him as their representative on Capitol Hill, but his Republican challenger Dan Lux thinks it’s time to flip the seat.

In a campaign video, Carter touts his accomplishments.

“As a U.S. Congressman, Troy Carter secured over $1 billion in Hurricane Ida relief funds, over $2.5 billion to restore our coast, $7 billion for our roads and bridges,” the announcer says.

Lux, a real estate investor, introduced himself to voters through his own video.

“My name is Dan Lux and I’m running for Congress in Louisiana’s District 2,” he says. “I’m not a politician. But, like you, I’m fed up with politicians in both parties destroying our lives.”

Fox 8 interviewed both candidates Tuesday (Nov. 1), one week before voters will decide at the polls who takes the congressional seat.

Carter said he has been effective representing the district that includes New Orleans, portions of Jefferson Parish and a part of Baton Rouge.

“We have done what we said we would do,” Carter said. “We’ve gone to Washington, fought for resources for the 2nd congressional district, represented the people of Louisiana with honor and distinction. We were able to secure funds to save Southern University’s infrastructure. We’ve been able to bring resources to build a stadium in the Ninth Ward.”

Lux contends that Carter is too attached to President Biden’s policies, and says Carter shares the blame for inflation and rising crime.

“I haven’t had the opportunity to meet Troy,” Lux said. “I’m sure he’s a wonderful person. I’m just judging his record, and right now he’s part of the team that is leading us in the wrong direction. Now, he can deny it or not.”

Carter dismissed Lux’s criticism.

“It’s unfortunate that my opponent clearly hasn’t done his homework, clearly hasn’t paid attention to the facts,” Carter said. “And it’s real easy to sit back and throw stones when you offer no solutions. It’s really to suggest that someone didn’t do something, when you haven’t paid attention to what’s going on, and it’s clear that my opponent has taken up that mantra. It’s unfortunate.”

Lux said that, if elected, he would arrive in Washington with a strategy.

“I think there’s three primary priorities that we need to look at: Crime, energy independence and inflation,” he said.

Carter voted for Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act and said that, if re-elected, he would continue working to help communities fight crime and increase economic development.

“Economic parity, creating opportunities for people to be able to own and maintain their businesses, making sure that we address issues of crime in non-traditional ways by investing in early childhood education and investing in mental health care,” Carter said. “Continue working on clean environment, while recognizing the importance of industry, recognizing that we can co-exist.”

Neither candidate said they would vote to cut Social Security or Medicare benefits.

“No,” Lux said.

“Absolutely not,” Carter said.

The new Congress could deal with the abortion debate. Carter and Lux were asked if they would vote for a federal abortion ban.

“I would not vote for a ban on abortion,” Carter said. “I would not support measures that lessen the freedoms of women or of any people.”

Lux did not answer definitively.

“You’d have to be more specific in what’s involved in that ban,” Lux said. “I mean, there have to be provisions and there have to be limitations on both sides, so not just an outright ban where it can never happen. But I think if we kept to the spirit of Roe. v. Wade, I don’t think there would have been a problem, this wouldn’t be a conversation right now, so it’s the first trimester, pre-15 weeks.”

Carter said he already works with Republicans to get things done.

“I will continue doing as I’m doing now,” he said. “I’ve got several measures that are drafted with bipartisan support. (Metairie Republican) Steve Scalise and I have the Breeze Act, which would ensure that our offshore royalties are not diminished when we turn to wind as opposed to drilling. ... We should never let an R or D get in the middle of an A-America or an L-Louisiana.”

Lux said he would work with Democrats in Congress to make progress.

“I think it has to be done,” Lux said. “I think part of what’s the problem with politics today is this divisive nature. It’s not red versus blue, us versus them. We’re all human beings. We all have to work together to resolve problems as a whole.”

Democrats have pushed for more voting rights protections, but the John Lewis Voting Rights Act has stalled in the Senate.

Lux said he is not convinced such a law is needed.

“I don’t see that there is an issue with voting in the United States of America,” Lux said. “The issues that I see are policies that open up potential fraud and those are the areas where I think that we need to tighten it down. I would like to see that we have a national holiday for voting.”

Carter said stronger voter rights protections are warranted.

“It hasn’t failed because I and other members haven’t pushed,” Carter said. “That’s why elections have consequences. That’s why it’s so critical that people come out and vote.”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.