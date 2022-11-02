Judge Laurie White to retire in January after 15 years on Orleans criminal court bench

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - One of the city’s longest-serving criminal court judges has informed state officials she soon will hang up her robe.

Judge Laurie A. White will retire on Jan. 6 after 15 years on the Criminal District Court bench, according to a letter she sent to Louisiana Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin’s office that was obtained Wednesday (Nov. 2) by Fox 8.

“I would like to express my most humble appreciation to the people of New Orleans who initially elected me in 2007 and have allowed me to serve since that time as a judge of the Criminal District Court for the Parish of Orleans,” White wrote in a letter dated Oct. 27.

Earlier this year, White took what was described as a medical leave of absence for several weeks in July and August. Her letter to Ardoin and another addressed to the Louisiana Supreme Court did not offer a reason for her decision to step down from a six-year term that was to run through 2026.

White was investigated earlier this year after a courtroom staffer lodged a sexual harassment complaint, alleging the judge had made inappropriate advances and then retaliated after the overtures were rebuffed. White denied the allegation and thus far has not faced any public-facing discipline.

Known for her particularly sharp tongue in the courtroom, White has presided over Section A of the courthouse at Tulane and Broad since her election in 2007.

White made an unsuccessful run for the Fourth Circuit Court of Appeal in 2016, when she was soundly defeated by Civil District Court Judge Regina Bartholomew Woods, who won by a margin of 65-35 percent.

In her last election, the former Orleans Parish prosecutor and private defense attorney defeated Dennis Moore in the November 2020 race for her seat, winning by a marge of 63-37 percent.

