Jury begins deliberating in federal case against Trump ally

Tom Barrack exits Brooklyn Federal Court on Friday, Oct. 21, 2022, in New York.
Tom Barrack exits Brooklyn Federal Court on Friday, Oct. 21, 2022, in New York.(AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 2:39 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
NEW YORK (AP) — A jury started deliberating Wednesday at the federal trial of a Donald Trump loyalist accused of using his access to the Republican former president to secretly promote the interests of the United Arab Emirates.

Tom Barrack, 75, is an old friend of Trump and a California billionaire who chaired Trump’s inaugural committee. He’s among a long line of Trump associates to face various criminal charges.

Barrack has pleaded not guilty to acting as an unregistered agent of a foreign government, obstruction of justice and making false statements. He has vehemently denied the charges.

In closing arguments on Tuesday, Assistant U.S. Attorney Ryan Harris told jurors that Barrack schemed to become the “eyes, ears and the voice” for the Emirates as part of a criminal conspiracy to manipulate Trump’s foreign policy.

Defense attorney Randall Jackson said Barrack was an honest businessman who never hid any sinister activity.

