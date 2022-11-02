BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Orleans DA asks City Council to boost staff with $4.4 million budget increase

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 10:58 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Orleans Parish District Attorney Jason Williams on Tuesday (Nov. 1) asked the City Council to increase his office’s budget by at least $4.4 million in 2023.

During the first day of City Council hearings on Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s budget proposals, Williams claimed his office lacks the resources and prosecutors to properly deal with a backlog of cases stalled by pandemic-related court closures and the number of new cases coming in. He said he hopes to hire 17 assistant district attorneys, four victim-witness advocates and two trial assistants.

Williams also said he needs money for pay raises, to help recruit prosecutors to the office.

“Our staff continues to be grossly underpaid, especially given that they are shouldering the largest dockets in the state,” Williams said.

Williams, from his former perch on the City Council, championed budget cuts to the DA’s office in each of the final three years of predecessor Leon Cannizzaro’s administration. Williams also disbanded the office’s Major Offense Trials unit shortly after taking over in January 2021, firing or accepting resignations from nearly all the office’s most experienced homicide prosecutors.

But Tuesday, Williams told the council he needs the hefty budget increase in part to create a new unit of prosecutors dealing only with homicide cases, freeing up the rest of his staff for other violent crimes.

“I promise you, if we invest in this elite group of special prosecutors, then the next time I’m in front of this committee, we will not be the murder capital of this country,” Williams said.

Williams also asked the council to increase the city’s investment in juvenile crime intervention.

“A probation officer checks in with an adult once a month, making sure they’re doing what they’re supposed to do,” Williams said. “That doesn’t work with juveniles. Kids need every week, every day. They need to know someone cares about them. That there’s a carrot, that there’s a stick, if they do or don’t do what is being asked of them.”

Williams also asked for more funding for the safety of victims and witnesses heading into court, so they won’t be discouraged about testifying. He also is asking for more funding for DNA testing to clear backlogged cases quicker.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fox 8 Weather Authority team
David Bernard leaving FOX 8 to pursue new passion
Louisiana Treasury publishes list of people who have unclaimed property
Louisiana Treasury publishes list of people who have unclaimed property
A line of storms spawned tornadoes Saturday (Oct. 29) in Mississippi.
Mississippi tornadoes caught on cameras Saturday afternoon
RAW: Woman carjacked by armed suspect in Behrman neighborhood
VIDEO: Woman fights back as she’s pulled from vehicle in carjacking on New Orleans’ West Bank
Brown pelicans loaf on revetments along the shore of Raccoon Island, while menhaden boats fish...
Controversy over pogy boats in Louisiana waters rages on

Latest News

NOPD, Orleans DA make budget pleas to City Council
NOPD, Orleans DA make budget pleas to City Council
Bogalusa High officials frustrated by Albany's decision to forfeit game over safety concerns
Bogalusa High officials frustrated by Albany's decision to forfeit game over safety concerns
From left, Republican challenger Dan Lux and Democratic incumbent Troy Carter are competing for...
Incumbent Democrat Troy Carter faces Republican foe for District 2 congressional seat
Police Supt. Shaun Ferguson told the City Council a proposed incentive plan is critical toward...
City Council scrutinizes NOPD’s recruitment, retention plans at budget hearing