Pleasant and dry to finish the work week, but rain moving in for the weekend

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Its been a pleasant couple of days and the trend continues with mild nights in thee 50s and 60s and daytime highs bouncing into warm territory in the low to middle 80s for the next couple of days. Things change as we head into the weekend. Plenty of available moisture will increase our chance for rain. Currently we expect about 70% of the area to see at least a shower. There’s an opportunity for significant rainfall across the region. Showers will taper off through the weekend Saturday into Monday. High pressure returns for the start of next week.

Lisa is making landfall in Belize. Another area of low pressure shows signs of developing in the Caribbean in the week ahead, but should not pose an issue for the northern Gulf at this time. The rest of tropics remain quiet.

