Property manager booked for shooting that injured constable serving eviction notice

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A property manager has been booked into Orleans Parish Jail for his suspected role in an incident that resulted in himself and a deputy constable being shot.

Alonzo Horton, 36, appeared in magistrate court on Wed., Nov. 2. He was arrested and booked for aggravated assault with a firearm nearly a month after a deputy constable was shot while serving an eviction notice.

An arrest warrant obtained by Fox 8 shows that on the morning of Wed., Oct. 5, Horton and a deputy constable went to the 7800 block of S. Coronet Court to serve an eviction notice. The warrant says without warning, Horton produced a rifle and pointed it in the direction of the tenant, 24-year-old Jason Tillman.

Court documents say Tillman fired a “warning shot” after seeing the rifle pointed at him and ran away. The report says Tillman’s 9mm round struck the constable in his shoulder.

Police sources say afterward, there was an exchange of gunfire between Horton and Tillman, during which Horton was shot in the chest.

Horton posted his $3,500 bond Wednesday. His next hearing is scheduled for January 2023.

Tillman was booked for being a felon in possession of a firearm after a manhunt led law enforcement to a home in Mid City New Orleans. His bond was set at $30,000.

Jason Tillman, 24, was arrested after a brief standoff in Mid City New Orleans, which officials say was related to the shooting of a deputy constable and a landlord while they were serving eviction papers hours earlier in New Orleans East. (OPSO)

The investigation remains ongoing.

