Property manager booked for shooting that injured constable serving eviction notice

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 4:13 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A property manager has been booked into Orleans Parish Jail for his suspected role in an incident that resulted in himself and a deputy constable being shot.

Alonzo Horton, 36, appeared in magistrate court on Wed., Nov. 2. He was arrested and booked for aggravated assault with a firearm nearly a month after a deputy constable was shot while serving an eviction notice.

An arrest warrant obtained by Fox 8 shows that on the morning of Wed., Oct. 5, Horton and a deputy constable went to the 7800 block of S. Coronet Court to serve an eviction notice. The warrant says without warning, Horton produced a rifle and pointed it in the direction of the tenant, 24-year-old Jason Tillman.

Court documents say Tillman fired a “warning shot” after seeing the rifle pointed at him and ran away. The report says Tillman’s 9mm round struck the constable in his shoulder.

The investigation remains ongoing.

