Warm weather wraps up the week but storms are on the way this weekend

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The end of the work week stays warm and dry, but a change is coming.

Temperatures climb into the low 80s by Friday with overnight lows in the 50s and 60s. Clear skies remain until the start of the weekend when our next weather system moves in.

Saturday looks stormy across the area. Heavy rainfall could lead to localized flooding. The system moves through by the end of the weekend, but less widespread showers lingering in the area are possible through the beginning of next week.

The front associated with this storm system is weak, so our temperatures will remain in the low 80s throughout the weekend.

